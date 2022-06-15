Senior IS leader captured in U.S.-led military raid in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-led global coalition fighting the Islamic State group says it has conducted a military operation in northern Syria to capture a senior leader from the extremist group. In a statement, it said the captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator and described him as one of the top leaders of the group’s Syria branch. The statement did not identify the individual nor say where the raid took place. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed nor any injuries to coalition forces.