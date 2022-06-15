Sweden: Cartoonist Vilks’ fatal car crash was an accident

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities say an exploding tire led the driver of the unmarked police car carrying Swedish artist Lars Vilks to lose control last year and crash head-on with a truck. The Oct. 4 crash killed three people, including the 75-year-old cartoonist. Vilks had faced death threats and lived under police protection since his controversial 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad. The crash lead to fears it was a terror attack. But authorities on Wednesday said the investigation into the crash was closed and a prosecutor called it “a tragic accident.” Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before his Muhammad drawing. Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.