Time correspondent writes book on Zelenskyy and Ukraine war

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Time magazine correspondent has a book planned for next year that will draw upon his extensive access to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Simon Shuster’s “When the World Is Watching: Volodymyr Zelensky and the War in Ukraine.” HarperCollins Publishers says the book will provide a detailed account of the Ukrainian president’s response to the Russian invasion. “Shuster will offer revelations about the way Zelensky and his team have experienced this war and navigated the shifting roles of foreign leaders from around the world,” the publisher said. Shuster is a Moscow native currently spending much of his time in Kiev.