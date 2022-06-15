Union to vote on authorizing Atlantic City casino strike

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers at Atlantic City’s nine casinos will vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a strike against the gambling halls, with whom they have not reached new contracts. The day-long vote by members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union is likely to ratchet up pressure on the casinos to reach new pacts with the union, particularly with the crucial July 4 holiday weekend approaching. Contracts expired over two weeks ago and talks have yet to reach a new deal. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Union leadership will announce the result of the vote Wednesday evening after balloting ends.