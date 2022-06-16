As Rwanda hosts Commonwealth summit, bloc’s role questioned

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Expectations are high in Rwanda as the East African nation prepares to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit. The meeting of world leaders from June 20 to 25 will highlight the legacy of a 54-nation organization whose relevance has sometimes been questioned. The spotlight is a chance to display Rwanda’s transformation under the long rule of President Paul Kagame. High on the agenda are climate change and how to rebuild the global economy facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the war in Ukraine. But some ask what the Commonwealth, a body of mostly former British colonies, means for Africans.