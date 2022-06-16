Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering wife starts

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The trial of a British man charged with the premeditated murder of his sick wife has got underway in Cyprus’ coastal resort town of Paphos. Defense lawyers are arguing that David Hunter should be charged with nothing more than assisted suicide. According to Justice Abroad — a group that defends Britons embroiled in legal difficulties in foreign countries — the trial which started Thursday is likely the first euthanasia case to be tried on the east Mediterranean island nation. Meanwhile, Cypriot lawmakers are just opening a debate whether to decriminalize euthanasia amid strong opposition from conservative circles, Hunter’s wife Janice died in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home in Paphos.