Ethics adviser to scandal-hit UK leader Boris Johnson quits

LONDON (AP) — The ethics adviser to scandal-hit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit. Christopher Geidt stepped down late Wednesday with a terse statement saying “with regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post.” Johnson’s office said it was surprised by the decision. The resignation comes weeks after an investigator’s report criticized the British leader for presiding over a culture of rule-breaking in government. Johnson was fined by police over parties held during lockdown, and a civil servant’s report said Johnson and senior officials must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment.” Geidt’s resignation is the latest blow for Johnson, who survived a no-confidence vote by his own Conservative Party last week.