Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Italian surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital has been given a conditional sentence for causing bodily harm to a patient. He was acquitted on two other counts following a trial earlier this year. Stem-cell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini was once considered a leading figure in regenerative medicine and is credited with creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells. He was alleged to have caused the deaths of three people on whom he operated between 2011 and 2014. He denied any criminal wrongdoing.

