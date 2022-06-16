NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers are discussing ways to bolster forces and deterrence along the military alliance’s eastern borders to dissuade Russia from planning further aggression. The war by the Kremlin in Ukraine has led allies to rethink strategies, and to agree that NATO forces should be present in greater numbers on that flank. They have already beefed up the deployment of troops and material and want to guarantee a long-term presence of forces. The meeting of defense ministers comes ahead of a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid that will seek to set a determined course for the alliance in coming years.