Senate set to enhance benefits for vets exposed to burn pits

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to approve a large expansion of health care and disability benefits for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits. Passage of the bill Thursday would cap years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam-era veterans were exposed to. The legislation also would benefit many Vietnam War-era veterans when they seek disability compensation. The House is expected to approve the Senate measure, sending it to the president. The military routinely used open burn pits set ablaze with jet fuel to dispose of tires, batteries and medical waste.