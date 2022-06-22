4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons say all four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody. Officials said the inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials say Tavaraes Lajuane Graham returned to the camp and surrendered early Sunday. Corey Branch and Kareem Allen Shaw surrendered Tuesday and Lamonte Rashawn Willis surrendered at Petersburg’s medium security facility on Wednesday. According to the bureau’s website, its minimum-security satellite camps have dormitory housing and limited or no perimeter fencing.