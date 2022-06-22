Former education minister in Brazil is jailed in graft probe

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former education minister of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested in connection with a federal police corruption investigation. Milton Ribeiro left the post in March after Brazilian media reported leaked conversations of him with mayors who would allegedly be favored by the federal government in the distribution of the budget. The leaked conversations reported by Brazilian media showed in March that Ribeiro had two Evangelical pastors as unofficial intermediaries approaching mayors who could help Bolsonaro’s campaign. The former minister is an evangelical pastor himself.