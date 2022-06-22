Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have produced a groundswell for change in Congress. Years of mass slayings of children, worshippers and others have not prompted lawmakers to pass significant legislation, until now. Buffalo and Uvalde came just 10 days apart, and the victims were elementary school students, teachers and shoppers engaged in everyday activities. Lawmakers say that’s helped prompt a visceral public demand for Congress to finally do something. Feeling pressure to act, bipartisan bargainers produced a compromise gun violence bill that the Senate is moving toward approving later this week. House action is expected sometime afterward.