In Colorado, a GOP rarity: An abortion rights candidate

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate in Colorado, Joe O’Dea, is a rarity in the Republican Party as a supporter of abortion rights. O’Dea is running for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in a state that has grown increasingly liberal. On other issues, O’Dea sounds like a typical conservative. He wants to cut back government regulation and expand oil and gas production. But his support for abortion rights stands out in a party in which opposition to abortion has become a bedrock principle. His top rival in next Tuesday’s primary is state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion in all circumstances.