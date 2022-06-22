Panama says more migrants crossing Darien Gap this year

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s security minister says the number of migrants crossing the dangerous Darien Gap has grown substantially. Juan Manuel Pino said Wednesday that so far this year, 46,415 migrants have been registered. That compares to 26,216 migrants detected in the same period of 2021. That year, a total of 133,000 migrants passed through Panama, suggesting that this year’s total will be even higher. The majority of the migrants in 2021 were from Haiti, while authorities estimate the largest group this year are Venezuelans. The government of Panama has approved $4.9 million in funding to feed the migrants.