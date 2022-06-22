Sen. Kevin Cramer injures hand, may face finger amputation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota has announced that he suffered a serious injury to his right hand and is potentially facing amputation of a finger. The Republican lawmaker says he was working in his yard over the weekend when he sustained the injury that required immediate surgery. The injury means Cramer will miss the remaining days of votes and hearings this week as the Senate is advancing a bipartisan gun safety package. Cramer hasn’t supported the gun legislation. He and other Republican senators expressed criticism of the package’s inclusion of “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take firearms from people judged to be dangerous.