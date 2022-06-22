South African leader gets final chapter of corruption report

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final chapter of a report on an extensive judicial investigation into corruption. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the last installment of the report, reportedly 1,000 pages long, to Ramaphosa. The earlier segments of the report have laid bare the rampant corruption in government and state-owned companies during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018. Speaking at the handover of the final chapter, Ramaphosa emphasized that he didn’t know its conclusion, not even the commission’s findings on his own testimony.