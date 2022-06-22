Teen’s miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — People have compared the survival of a teenage boy in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history to the Bible story of Jonah and the whale. At 16, Jonah Handler is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the loss of his mother after falling from the 10th floor of the beachfront building that collapsed a year ago in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people. What came after for Jonah had been kept mostly private by the family to protect him, but his father is now sharing the teen’s journey to recovery as they start a foundation to help families and first responders dealing with PTSD.