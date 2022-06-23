Commonwealth heads expected to endorse climate charter

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Leaders of the Commonwealth’s 54 nations are expected to call for increased momentum on climate action at a meeting in Rwanda this week, ahead of the United Nations climate change summit in the seaside resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt later this year. Climate change remains a major concern for the bloc. Recent weather events and longer-term trends, including heatwaves, extreme temperatures, droughts, cyclones, floods, and rising sea levels, afflict most of its member states. Commonwealth leaders are set to adopt the much-awaited “Living Lands Charter” later this week, an action plan to address climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss.