Lebanon’s president holds consultations to name premier

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has begun consultations with members of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary elections. Outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely expected to get the largest support from legislators on Thursday to form a new Cabinet that will be in power until the end of October when the president’s six-year term expires. Another candidate for the post is Lebanon’s former ambassador to the U.N. Nawaf Salam who is backed by some independents and small blocs. The new government’s main mission will be to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan for Lebanon’s history meltdown.