Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Munich as the Group of Seven leading economic powers — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are set to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany. Police are expecting around 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city on Saturday. Fifteen groups critical of globalization will participate in the demonstrations. They demand a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a fight against hunger. The G-7 leaders are expected to start arriving Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.