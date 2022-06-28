Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Northern California has forced evacuations as it threatens about 500 homes and other buildings. Authorities say the blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon near the Yuba River in Nevada County and has spread to more than 500 acres. Fire officials say power lines also are threatened in the Sierra Nevada area and there are unconfirmed reports that some buildings may have burned. Another blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County threatened about 50 buildings and is only partially contained. However, no building damage or injuries are reported. They’re among several Northern California fires that erupted Tuesday as the state bakes under summer heat.