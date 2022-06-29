4 ex-Navy officers convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four of five former U.S. naval officers have been convicted of conspiracy, bribery and fraud as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal. The five were the last of 34 defendants to stand trial on charges they were bought off by the Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis, who who prosecutors said plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and free hotel stays. The jury on Wednesday deadlocked on charges against a fifth defendant. Francis has admitted to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. Prosecutors say Francis and his company overcharged the military by more than $35 million for its services.