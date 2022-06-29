Arizona attorney general: Pre-1901 abortion ban enforceable

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his decision Wednesday and said he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Brnovich has been weighing the old law since last Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision that said abortion was a constitutional right. His decision puts him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who says a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers across Arizona worried about being prosecuted stopped performing the procedures last week.