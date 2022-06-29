California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

Middle and high school students in California will be able to sleep a little bit later when the new school year starts. A first-in-the-nation law that goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year says high schools can’t start before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. Similar proposals are before lawmakers in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Advocates say sleep-deprived teenagers are more prone to anxiety, depression and car accidents. They say adolescent bodies naturally fall asleep later so early school starts cut into their rest. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends start times of 8:30 a.m. or later.