California lawmakers to vote on $307.9 billion spending plan

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will vote on how to spend nearly $308 billion in taxpayer money over the next year. The centerpiece of the operating budget crafted by Democrats is $17 billion in new spending aimed at providing relief for the soaring inflation that has made most things more expensive. About 23 million Californians will get checks of between $200 and $1,050 to help with the high price of gasoline. How much money people get will depend on how much they make. Only couples who make below $500,000 per year and single people who make below $250,000 per year are eligible.