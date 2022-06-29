Calls for Georgia chief to resign after Black man’s shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Religious leaders and others in Georgia’s oldest city have called for the police chief’s resignation and a federal probe into the fifth officer-involved shooting in Savannah this year. Authorities said a 31-year-old Black man, Saudi Arai Lee, was shot and killed by a white Savannah police officer after a short chase Friday. Elder James Johnson of the Racial Justice Network called for Police Chief Roy Minter to step down and for a federal probe to be launched into the shootings. A police spokesperson said the agency would not comment on Johnson’s calls. The spokesperson said police contacted the GBI and have requested a thorough, independent investigation.