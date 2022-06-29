Dutch police release 2 Belgians held after jewelry heist

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have released without charge two Belgians who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a daring smash and grab jewelry heist at a prestigious art fair. Police in the southern Limburg province tweeted Wednesday that the Belgians, aged 22 and 26, were detained shortly after the armed robbery at the TEFAF fair in Maastricht on Tuesday because their behavior “was suspicious enough at that moment” to merit it. Investigations have now cleared both men of involvement. No other arrests have been made. Video of the robbery posted on social media showed one man dressed in slacks, sneakers, a jacket and cap pounding at something out of picture with a sledgehammer as an alarm rang.