Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus

By CHEVEL JOHNSON

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans as thousands converge for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. The multiday event begins with a Thursday performance by comedian Kevin Hart, followed by ticketed nightly concerts at the Superdome on Friday through Sunday. Festival first-timers, rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Mickey Guyton, perform Friday. Saturday’s headliner is Janet Jackson and New Edition closes the event on Sunday. Free experiences covering tech, health and wellness, beauty and fashion are being offered inside the city’s convention center.