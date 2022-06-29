EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored heated tobacco products as part of its plan to fight cancer. The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that its proposal comes in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc. A recent commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations. The ban would not cover all vaping devices, only those delivering heated tobacco. Many e-cigarettes only contain nicotine.