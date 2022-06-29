EXPLAINER: Abortion landscape under state ‘heartbeat’ laws

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Laws banning most abortions at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat”are beginning to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. Court actions in states including Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee have revived laws stalled under Roe and left some abortion seekers and clinics scrambling. Generally, abortion is still legal in states under such laws until six to eight weeks into pregnancy. Clinics, abortion rights and some faith groups are mobilizing to help women beyond that point get abortions elsewhere. Some abortion foes also are providing family-related resources online.