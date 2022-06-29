Iran report: Nuclear talks with US end without deal in Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers have ended without breaking a deadlock over the talks. That’s according to a report Wednesday by the semiofficial Iranian news agency Tasnim. The U.S. State Department and the European Union, which is mediating the talks in Qatar, did not immediately acknowledge the end of the negotiations in Doha. Tasnim described the negotiations as finished and having “no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks.” U.S. Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through EU official Enrique Mora during the talks.