Officials identify 4 people who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in Monday’s collision, the Chariton County coroner said. Two train passengers died at the scene. They were 58-year-old Rochelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, both of DeSoto, Kansas. A third passenger 82-year-old Binh Pham, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday at a hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol said up to 150 people also were injured in the collision at a railroad crossing, which had no lights or other signals.