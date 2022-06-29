Officials sue to halt sales of ghost guns to New Yorkers

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and state officials have announced lawsuits against 10 sellers of gun parts that the officials said can be assembled into untraceable ghost guns and sold without background checks. State Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the weapons sold by online ghost gun retailers have been found at a growing share of New York’s crime scenes. James said the companies “have sold tens of thousands of illegal ghost guns” in New York. An attorney for one of the companies called the lawsuits a “groundless attempt” to limit the rights of New Yorkers.