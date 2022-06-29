Over 500 inmates escape from Sri Lanka drug treatment center

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — More than 500 inmates have escaped from a heavily guarded drug rehabilitation center in northern Sri Lanka. Police say the mass escape occurred after a suspicious death led to an outbreak of violence among inmates, who broke the security fence. The center mainly treats prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes. Nearly 1,000 people were undergoing treatment at the center, which is guarded by military troops. Police say they are searching for the escapees. Officials say about 1.5% of Sri Lankans are addicted to drugs.