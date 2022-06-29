Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice says it wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases. That’s broader exposure than initially disclosed Tuesday. Attorney General Rob Bonta, who heads the department, said Wednesday he was angered and disturbed by the failure to protect the information. Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021. Five other databases also were affected, but it’s unclear if personal information was exposed. The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available for less than 24 hours.