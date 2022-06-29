Peru home build vexed by ‘the neighbors’ — Inca-era mummies

By FRANLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Hipólito Tica saved for decades to build himself a proper house in a working class neighborhood of Lima. His problem was what to do about “the neighbors” — as he called the centuries-old mummies buried below. The mechanic learned they were there in 1996 when he stumbled on their burial spot while digging a latrine on the lot, which is a few yards from the El Sauce archaeological site on the eastern edge of Peru’s capital. He tried to tell archaeologists about his find, but it took years before one finally paid attention. A dig found three bundles each containing more than one individual belonging to a culture within the Inca empire more than 500 years ago. With the find cleared out, Tica is back building his house.