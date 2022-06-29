Pro-Palestine mapping website raises alarm in Jewish groups

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ Jewish community is on edge after a mysterious website launched earlier this month listing the names and addresses of scores of local institutions — a number of them Jewish — and calling to “dismantle” and disrupt them. The Anti-Defamation League is organizing an online forum Wednesday to talk about why the pro-Palestine Mapping Project is harmful. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins is among those expected to speak. Meanwhile, members of Congress from across the country are calling on federal law enforcement officials to investigate and shut down the website. Messages sent to the email listed on the site have gone unanswered.