Puerto Rico sets 7th electric rate increase in just a year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico are raising electric rates again — the seventh time in a year amid continuining power outages and the U.S. territory’s economic crisis. For a client that consumes 800 kilowatt hours, the new rate will be 33 cents per kwh, compared with the previous 29 cents. The average U.S. electric rate is 14 cents per kwh, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rate increase announced Wednesday will go into effect Friday, angering many on the island of 3.2 million people who must deal with constant power outages. Thefailures are blamed on crumbling infrastructure due to lack of maintenance.