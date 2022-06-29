Ronaldo lawyers seek $626K from woman’s lawyer in Vegas case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wants a U.S. judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay the international soccer star more than $626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit in 2018 that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. The woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages about the request. The judge on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to press the woman’s case. The bid for court costs and fees dwarfs a $375,000 hush-money payment the woman received in 2010 to drop her claim she was sexually assaulted.