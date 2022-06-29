Russian court lets opposition figure’s jail term stand

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has rejected a prominent Russian opposition figure’s appeal of the 15-day jail sentence he received on charges of failing to obey police. The decision by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday came one day after Ilya Yashin was sentenced. Yashin has publicly criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. He was detained late Monday in a Moscow park. Police said he grabbed an officer by his uniform and insulted police, which Yashin denies. In May, he was ordered to pay 90,000 rubles ($1700) on charges of discrediting the Russian military. Russia has cracked down on critics of its “special military operation” in Ukraine,