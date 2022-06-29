Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a Sierra Nevada wildfire has destroyed has four structures and is a threat to more than 500 homes and other buildings. Cal Fire says the Rices Fire has grown to 900 acres near the Yuba River in Nevada County and remains uncontained Wednesday. A half-dozen small communities are under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been issued in parts of neighboring Yuba County. On the central coast, the 325-acre Camino Fire in San Luis Obispo County is 30% contained and no structures are threatened. Cal Fire says the fire was ignited by a vehicle’s catalytic converter.