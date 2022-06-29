Train kills 2 migrants asleep by the tracks in N. Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say two migrants have been killed in the south of the country when a freight train hit them as they slept next to the tracks in the dark. The nighttime incident occurred Wednesday outside Miravci, a village near the border with Greece. Police said they believed the two migrants fell asleep next to the tracks and died instantly. They gave no other information on the identities or nationalities of the victims. Migrants often use rail tracks as a guide while heading north toward central Europe while trying to avoid police detection. A similar accident killed 14 migrants from Afghanistan and Somalia in 2015.