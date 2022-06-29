UN keeps peacekeepers in Mali as Russia and China abstain

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to maintain the U.N. peacekeeping mission in turmoil-wracked Mali. The resolution adopted Wednesday also condemns Mali’s military rulers for using mercenaries that commit human rights and humanitarian violations. And it expresses “grave concern” at the deteriorating political and security situation in the West African nation. Russia and China abstained in the vote on the French-drafted resolution that extends the mandate of the Mali mission until June 30, 2023, with its current ceiling of 13,289 military personnel and 1,920 international police. Mali’s junta has grown closer to Russia and it has hired military contractors from Russia’s Wagner Group.