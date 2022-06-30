Californians won’t weigh ‘involuntary servitude’ amendment

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will not consider amending its state constitution to eliminate an exemption that allows indentured servitude to punish crime. The proposal stalled because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration’s prediction that it could cost the state billions of dollars if prison inmates had to be paid minimum wage. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday that she ran out of time. The measure barring involuntary work without pay last week fell seven votes short of the two-thirds margin it needed in the Senate. She elected not to bring it back for another try after it still lacked support before lawmakers adjourned Thursday for a monthlong summer recess.