China’s Xi swears in new Hong Kong leader John Lee

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee as the city marked the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule after being pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Lee, a former security official who oversaw the crackdown on dissent in the city since 2019 pro-democracy protests, pledged to uphold the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, and bear allegiance to Hong Kong. He also pledged to be accountable to the central government in Beijing. His inauguration followed a morning flag-raising ceremony attended by Lee, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and several hundred other people.