Police say they shot suspect outside northern Virginia mall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say an officer has shot a suspect outside a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that their preliminary investigation indicates officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital. No further details were immediately available. The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon and helicopter footage showed a large police presence in a mall parking lot. Thursday’s shooting comes less than two weeks after a shooting at another Fairfax County mall, Tysons Corner Center. No one was injured by bullets in that shooting, but three people were hurt fleeing the mall.