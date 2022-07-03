Bus falls into deep gorge in northern India, killing 16

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger bus has slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in northern India, killing 16 people, including schoolchildren. An official with the district of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh state says about 20 passengers were traveling in the bus on Monday. Rescue workers pulled out the badly injured from the wreckage of the vehicle and sent them to a hospital. The exact cause of the crash is not immediately known. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the accident. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India.