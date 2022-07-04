Bolsonaro’s reelection hopes dim unless he wins over women

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro’s hopes of winning a second term as Brazil’s president depend on getting more female support — and fast. Yet a man famed for macho bravado hasn’t shown any concerted strategy to do so. The election is just three months off and some polls show only one in four women will vote for the tough-talking, pro-gun, motorcycle-riding former Army captain. If that holds true on Oct. 2, Bolsonaro could lose outright to his nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, without need for a runoff. Analysts say his handling of the pandemic, backing for looser gun laws and macho-style rhetoric has turned off many female voters.