Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

BEIJING (AP) — The Canadian government says a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon is being put on trial in China. That comes five years after Xiao Jianhua vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown A Canadian government statement said diplomats were “monitoring this case closely. Xiao, the founder of Tomorrow Group, vanished from a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 amid an upsurge of prosecutions of Chinese businesspeople accused of bribery and other misconduct. Authorities have never confirmed whether Xiao was detained or disclosed possible charges. His disappearance came as the ruling Communist Party was stepping up efforts to pressure people wanted in corruption cases to return from abroad to stand trial.